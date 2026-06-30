Swiss initiative challenges return to nuclear power
A coalition of left-leaning political parties and environmental organisations has launched a popular initiative to block the construction of new nuclear power stations in Switzerland.
Building new nuclear plants would make Switzerland dependent on foreign energy, cost billions and hinder the development of renewable energy, according to the initiative committee.
The coalition comprising the Greens, the Socialist Democrats, the Green Liberal Party and various organisations opposes the counter-proposal to the ‘Stop the Blackout’ initiative.
During its summer session, parliament approved the government’s indirect counter-proposal.
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This aims to lift the ban on the construction of new nuclear power stations in Switzerland.
On Tuesday, the ‘No to New Nuclear Power Stations’ coalition criticised this decision, saying it goes against the public’s desire to phase out nuclear power in favour of renewable energy.
“Weren’t Fukushima and Chernobyl enough of a warning?”, they stated in a press release.
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A return to nuclear power would expose Switzerland to considerable risks, according to the referendum campaigners.
A new nuclear power station costs at least CHF25 billion, they said. The government has not yet specified how these costs will be financed.
The initiative committee has until October 8 to collect 50,000 signatures for the referendum to go ahead.
Translated from French, sub-edited by mga
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