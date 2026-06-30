Swiss initiative challenges return to nuclear power

The referendum campaign against the return to nuclear power has been launched Keystone-SDA

A coalition of left-leaning political parties and environmental organisations has launched a popular initiative to block the construction of new nuclear power stations in Switzerland.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La campagne référendaire est lancée contre le retour du nucléaire Original Read more: La campagne référendaire est lancée contre le retour du nucléaire

Building new nuclear plants would make Switzerland dependent on foreign energy, cost billions and hinder the development of renewable energy, according to the initiative committee.

The coalition comprising the Greens, the Socialist Democrats, the Green Liberal Party and various organisations opposes the counter-proposal to the ‘Stop the Blackout’ initiative.

During its summer session, parliament approved the government’s indirect counter-proposal.

More

More Emissions reduction Why climate change and wars are reviving interest in nuclear energy This content was published on Is the Fukushima effect over? Here’s why there is renewed interest around the atom and which nations want to build new nuclear power plants. Read more: Why climate change and wars are reviving interest in nuclear energy

This aims to lift the ban on the construction of new nuclear power stations in Switzerland.

On Tuesday, the ‘No to New Nuclear Power Stations’ coalition criticised this decision, saying it goes against the public’s desire to phase out nuclear power in favour of renewable energy.

“Weren’t Fukushima and Chernobyl enough of a warning?”, they stated in a press release.

More

More Emissions reduction New nuclear power stations viable only with government support, says Swiss study This content was published on New nuclear power stations in Switzerland are not competitive under current conditions, according to a new study. Read more: New nuclear power stations viable only with government support, says Swiss study

A return to nuclear power would expose Switzerland to considerable risks, according to the referendum campaigners.

A new nuclear power station costs at least CHF25 billion, they said. The government has not yet specified how these costs will be financed.

The initiative committee has until October 8 to collect 50,000 signatures for the referendum to go ahead.

External Content

Translated from French, sub-edited by mga

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories