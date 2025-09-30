Two initiatives on wind turbine construction launched in Switzerland

According to the initiators, the federal popular initiatives “Against the destruction of our forests by wind turbines” and “For the protection of direct democracy in wind farms” have received enough signatures to be put on the ballot.

According to the Federal Chancellery, 107,693 signatures were valid for the forest protection initiative and 106,010 for the municipal protection initiative, according to a statement issued on Monday evening. This means that the Swiss people will be able to vote on the issues in two to three years.

The signatures for the two popular initiatives were submitted to the Federal Chancellery in Bern on July 25. Among other things, the initiators of the two popular initiatives had their sights set on the acceleration decree, which parliament finalised at the end of the autumn session last week.

With the acceleration decree, the federal government wants to streamline the procedures for planning and building large renewable energy plants. Parliament wants to involve the local communities: the municipalities should have a say as long as the cantons do not stipulate otherwise in their legislation.

