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Swiss democracy

Voters in canton Vaud say ‘yes’ to a significant tax cut

Vaud says ‘yes’ to a significant tax cut
Vaud says ‘yes’ to a significant tax cut Keystone-SDA

On Sunday, voters in the Swiss canton of Vaud approved a 12% reduction in cantonal income and wealth tax. A slight majority of 53.1% voters were in favour.

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Voters in canton Vaud say ‘yes’ to a significant tax cut
Listening: Voters in canton Vaud say ‘yes’ to a significant tax cut
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Keystone-SDA

The initiative, launched by business associations, has thus prevailed against opposition from left-wing parties and trade unions. The result also marks a defeat for the cantonal government, which had spoken out against the initiative.

The initiative will reduce cantonal income and wealth tax by 12% from the 2027 tax year onwards. Its supporters aim to make Vaud more attractive from a tax perspective compared with other cantons and to ease the tax burden on the middle class.

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The initiators argued that the expected shortfall in revenue of CHF272 million Swiss francs would be manageable for the canton. The proposal concerns the cantonal income and wealth tax on individuals. Municipal taxes remain unchanged.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR