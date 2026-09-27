Voters in canton Vaud say ‘yes’ to a significant tax cut

Vaud says ‘yes’ to a significant tax cut Keystone-SDA

On Sunday, voters in the Swiss canton of Vaud approved a 12% reduction in cantonal income and wealth tax. A slight majority of 53.1% voters were in favour.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Waadt sagt Ja zu deutlicher Steuersenkung Original Read more: Waadt sagt Ja zu deutlicher Steuersenkung

The initiative, launched by business associations, has thus prevailed against opposition from left-wing parties and trade unions. The result also marks a defeat for the cantonal government, which had spoken out against the initiative.

The initiative will reduce cantonal income and wealth tax by 12% from the 2027 tax year onwards. Its supporters aim to make Vaud more attractive from a tax perspective compared with other cantons and to ease the tax burden on the middle class.

More

More Why calls to ‘tax the rich’ are loud, popular – and rarely successful This content was published on The idea of clamping down on the rich often enjoys large public support. In practice, it rarely succeeds – even when citizens can vote directly on it. Why not? Read more: Why calls to ‘tax the rich’ are loud, popular – and rarely successful

The initiators argued that the expected shortfall in revenue of CHF272 million Swiss francs would be manageable for the canton. The proposal concerns the cantonal income and wealth tax on individuals. Municipal taxes remain unchanged.

How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories