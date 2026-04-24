When is a democracy a ‘real’ democracy?

What defines a democracy in practice, and not just on paper? Globally, the gap between formal institutions and lived experience is raising questions about how democratic some systems really are.

1 minute

José Kress I am a specialist in creating digital content and managing social media platforms, combining expertise in communication with a sharp eye for trends. I conduct weekly research on Swiss media to produce a press review of the most important topics and stay constantly attuned to opportunities for developing innovative journalistic products. I hold a degree in Sociology from Valencia (Spain) and Bern (Switzerland), with a specialisation in Media Studies. My professional experience includes journalism, digital content creation, podcast production, and multimedia content creation. Domhnall O'Sullivan As part of the democracy team, I report on the dynamic relationship between citizens and their institutions in Switzerland and abroad. Born in Ireland, I have a BA in European Studies and MA in International Relations. I've been at SWI swissinfo.ch since 2017. Other languages: 2 Español es ¿Es realmente una democracia? Entre etiquetas y percepciones Original Read more: ¿Es realmente una democracia? Entre etiquetas y percepciones

日本語 ja 民主主義はいつ「本物」と言えるのか Read more: 民主主義はいつ「本物」と言えるのか

Determining whether a country is democratic or not might seem straightforward. Are elections held? Are the results of elections respected? Do independent courts guarantee fair trials? Can you speak freely without fear?

In reality, the situation can often be less clear. Some countries hold elections but re-jig the system to limit genuine competition. Others enshrine freedoms – of speech, media or protest – in their constitutions, yet fail to uphold them in practice.

>> Read more in our recent article about the difficulties of defining the limits of liberal democracy:

More

More Democracy When is a democracy no longer a democracy? This content was published on Beyond Switzerland’s borders, democracy is under pressure. But with gradual decay as much the cause as violent coups, it’s not always clear when, or if, it really “ends”. Read more: When is a democracy no longer a democracy?

Popular Stories Most Discussed