Why did the Swiss vote twice on the E-ID?

1 minute

Benjamin von Wyl As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society. Vera Leysinger My work focuses on multimedia content formats. I produce videos and photos for SWI swissinfo.ch's various online channels and work as a picture editor. I hold a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Production and completed an apprenticeship as a mediamatician.

Would you like to learn more about the interplay between direct and representative democracy in Switzerland? This foundational article explains it:

More

More Swiss democracy How Swiss direct democracy works This content was published on What do direct democratic tools like popular initiatives and referendums really entail? And how has this unique system evolved over time? Read more: How Swiss direct democracy works

Popular Stories Most Discussed