Why voter turnout is low in Switzerland

Although voter turnout in Switzerland is low by international standards, very few eligible voters never go to the polls at all. However, some groups remain consistently under-represented.

My work focuses on multimedia content formats. I produce videos and photos for SWI swissinfo.ch's various online channels and work as a picture editor. I hold a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Production and completed an apprenticeship as a mediamatician.

As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.

You may also be interested in our article exploring voter turnout and electoral participation in Switzerland in an international context.

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Swiss democracy

Why voter turnout is so low in Switzerland

This content was published on Swiss direct democracy is often seen as an example for the rest of the world. Yet only a minority of eligible Swiss voters go to the polls.

Read more: Why voter turnout is so low in Switzerland