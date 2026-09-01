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Swiss democracy

Why voter turnout is low in Switzerland

Although voter turnout in Switzerland is low by international standards, very few eligible voters never go to the polls at all. However, some groups remain consistently under-represented.

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As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.

My work focuses on multimedia content formats. I produce videos and photos for SWI swissinfo.ch's various online channels and work as a picture editor. I hold a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Production and completed an apprenticeship as a mediamatician.

You may also be interested in our article exploring voter turnout and electoral participation in Switzerland in an international context.

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Elections in Bern: People are queuing outside a building.

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Swiss democracy

Why voter turnout is so low in Switzerland

This content was published on Swiss direct democracy is often seen as an example for the rest of the world. Yet only a minority of eligible Swiss voters go to the polls.

Read more: Why voter turnout is so low in Switzerland

How does Switzerland’s system of direct democracy actually work? Find out more in our background feature.

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Swiss democracy

How Swiss direct democracy works

This content was published on What do direct democratic tools like popular initiatives and referendums really entail? And how has this unique system evolved over time? 

Read more: How Swiss direct democracy works

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR