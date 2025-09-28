Zurich voters ban noisy leaf blowers

Zurich voters ban petrol-powered leaf blowers Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The people of Zurich have had enough of the noise of leaf blowers. Voters have banned petrol-powered machines with a 61.7% majority.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Stadtzürcher Stimmvolk verbietet benzinbetriebene Laubbläser Original Read more: Stadtzürcher Stimmvolk verbietet benzinbetriebene Laubbläser

日本語 ja チューリヒの有権者、落ち葉掃除「ブロワー」を禁止 Read more: チューリヒの有権者、落ち葉掃除「ブロワー」を禁止

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

There is also a new restriction for battery-powered models. They may only be used from October to December. Use in other months is only permitted in exceptional cases, for example for street cleaning after the Street Parade.

+ Has Swiss democracy become decadent with vote on leaf blowers?

These new restrictions apply to both private individuals and municipal employees. Some 75,248 of voters were in favour of the necessary partial revision of the police ordinance, while 46,717 rejected the leaf blower ban. The turnout was 52.8%.

Years of fighting

This referendum came about after a group of parliamentary parties launched a referendum to challenge the city parliament’s decision to ban leaf blowers. They argued that the ban was an “expression of a culture of prohibition”.

The fight against leaf blowers has been going on in Zurich for a long time. Back in 2013, the Greens submitted a petition with 4,329 signatures. The initiative that led to the current ban was submitted by the Greens and Social Democrats in 2022.

More

More Swiss democracy Religious holiday ‘dance ban’ lifted by Swiss canton This content was published on Dancing and sport are now permitted on key religious dates in the Swiss canton of Thurgau. Read more: Religious holiday ‘dance ban’ lifted by Swiss canton

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content