Picture of the day
Aerial dancers Laetitia Kohler and Mara Miribung perform their show Her Ground Is Air at the La Plage des Six Pompes International Street Arts Festival in La Chaux-de-Fonds.
Most Read
Swiss Diaspora
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.