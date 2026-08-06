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Picture of the day

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1 minute

The Pankratius fountain in the old town of Wil, canton St Gallen, photographed on Wednesday, August 5. Due to the heatwave, drought and resulting water shortage, the town has temporarily switched off and drained its fountains.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR