Picture of the day
A titan arum (Amorphophallus titanum) blooms in the tropical greenhouse of the University of Basel’s Botanical Garden on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. Native to the rainforests of Sumatra, Indonesia, the titan arum produces the world’s largest unbranched inflorescence and emits a putrid odour to attract pollinators such as carrion beetles and flesh flies.
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