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Picture of the day

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1 minute

Fitters remove the power cable from a high-voltage line pylon near Sins in the canton of Aargau. In the future, the power cables will be routed underground.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR