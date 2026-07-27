Swiss president emphasises enduring values in annual address to the Swiss Abroad

In his address to Swiss citizens living abroad on Swiss National Day, Guy Parmelin highlights the values and confidence that sustain the Swiss in times of crisis and unites them across borders.

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The start of the year was marked not only by the tragedy in Crans-Montana, but also by numerous wars and crises. During times like these, Swiss citizens everywhere feel the bond that unites them all the more strongly, says Parmelin in his video message to the nearly 840,000 Swiss citizens living abroad on the occasion of National Day on August 1.

Here is the full text of the speech:

Dear Swiss citizens abroad

A very cosmopolitan man lived in my village of Bursins. I am sure that many of you know him: the British-Swiss actor Peter Ustinov, who sadly passed away in 2004. I often think of him, his humanism and his sense of humour. He once pointed out that an optimist is aware of the world’s problems and still doesn’t lose heart. Whereas a pessimist just rediscovers the problems day after day. A wise reflection that we would all do well to keep in mind in these challenging times.

In Switzerland, the current year has been marked by the devastating fire in Crans-Montana and, internationally, by numerous wars and crises. I hope, dear fellow citizens, that you have been able to spend the past few months in safe and secure places around the world. At the same time, I am acutely aware that these uncertainties affect almost everyone. They can disrupt plans, sometimes for just a few weeks, sometimes for a lifetime.

In times of crises and in the aftermath of disasters, we often feel a stronger sense of solidarity. Switzerland received a great deal of support in the days and weeks following the night of the fire. Coordination with neighbouring countries was crucial in providing care for the most seriously injured. Moments like these remind us that, in times of crisis, the international community holds firm. This experience gives me confidence. If we can stand together in acute crises, then we should also be able to find common solutions to the long-term challenges of our time.

However, challenges to the international rules-based order and free trade have intensified, calling into question this notion of cohesion. And yet, paradoxically, this very same pressure seems to be having the opposite effect: in my discussions this year, I have noticed renewed support for concerted action in many places. Switzerland draws its strength from maintaining continuity in the midst of change. Democratic and liberal values shape our history. Swiss National Day gives us the chance to celebrate these values and trust that they will endure, even in the face of global upheavals. Sometimes steadfastness is in fact forward-looking: those who stick with the tried and tested are already ahead of their time.

Dear fellow citizens, dear friends of Switzerland: The values and confidence that sustain us in times of crisis unite us across all borders. In this spirit, and also on behalf of the Federal Council, I wish you safety, prosperity and a happy Swiss National Day.

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