The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Diaspora

Switzerland to vote on 10 million population cap

The “No to 10 million” immigration initiative proposed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party aims to limit Switzerland’s permanent resident population to 10 million by 2050 and will be put to a nationwide vote on June 14.

This content was published on
1 minute

I manage Swissinfo’s social media channels in German, French and Italian. As a social media manager and digital content specialist, I curate the latest news, analyses and explainers on politics and culture for the Swiss diaspora in the Swiss languages and in English.

I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

Read more about the topic:

More

Most Read
Swiss Diaspora

Most Discussed

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR