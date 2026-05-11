Switzerland to vote on 10 million population cap
The “No to 10 million” immigration initiative proposed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party aims to limit Switzerland’s permanent resident population to 10 million by 2050 and will be put to a nationwide vote on June 14.
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