Why is neutral and peaceful Switzerland a nation with a strong shooting tradition?
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I manage Swissinfo’s social media channels in German, French and Italian. As a social media manager and digital content specialist, I curate the latest news, analyses and explainers on politics and culture for the Swiss diaspora in the Swiss languages and in English.
I focus on service journalism and am responsible for our page "Moving abroad made easy, as well as for marketing projects and editorial tasks. I also produce and host video and audio content. Originally from French-speaking Switzerland, I now live in Zurich and am a ZHAW graduate. Previously, I worked as an editor and anchor for outlets such as SonntagsBlick, BlickTV and Watson.
Neutral, peaceful, and yet a nation of shooters: Switzerland looks back on a centuries-old shooting tradition that is also maintained by Swiss citizens living abroad. Many of them return to their homeland for the Federal Shooting Festival. This year, the major event is taking place in Chur. The Swiss Abroad Day was, of course, also part of the programme. We were there.
Reade more about the Federal Shooting festival in our article:
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Swiss Diaspora
Keeping a Swiss shooting tradition alive abroad
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The 2026 Federal Shooting Festival in Chur also united Swiss living abroad, for whom shooting is more than a sport – it’s a way to stay connected to their homeland.
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