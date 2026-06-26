Why is neutral and peaceful Switzerland a nation with a strong shooting tradition?

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Neutral, peaceful, and yet a nation of shooters: Switzerland looks back on a centuries-old shooting tradition that is also maintained by Swiss citizens living abroad. Many of them return to their homeland for the Federal Shooting Festival. This year, the major event is taking place in Chur. The Swiss Abroad Day was, of course, also part of the programme. We were there.

Reade more about the Federal Shooting festival in our article:

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More Swiss Diaspora Keeping a Swiss shooting tradition alive abroad This content was published on The 2026 Federal Shooting Festival in Chur also united Swiss living abroad, for whom shooting is more than a sport – it’s a way to stay connected to their homeland. Read more: Keeping a Swiss shooting tradition alive abroad