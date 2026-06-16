Swiss voters would narrowly back new EU accords: survey
A new poll conducted by the Leewas Institute shows 46% of Swiss would support the new set of bilateral accords with the European Union, just edging those who would reject it, at 40%.
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A detailed analysis of the post-election poll published in 20Minuten and Tamedia newspapers on Tuesday reveals that people aged 65 and over are, on average, more supportive of the new agreements package.
Those who are more strongly in favour of the package have a higher educational attainment and tend to be found in urban areas and on the left of the political spectrum. Supporters of the centre-left Green Liberals (76%), the left-leaning Green Party (71%) and the Social Democrats (70%) are particularly in favour.
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On the other hand, those with only compulsory schooling are mostly opposed to the package. Rejection is highest in rural areas at 43%. The “no” camp is close to the right-wing Swiss People’s Party: 79% of supporters of the party who were surveyed rejected the new agreements with the EU.
Those surveyed were divided on whether a double majority (of cantons and voters) ought to be required for the agreements. Switzerland and the EU signed the new set of accords in March. The accords should come before voters in a referendum likely in 2027.
Translated from French with AI/gw
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