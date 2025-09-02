The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss diplomacy

EU appoints German diplomat as new ambassador to Switzerland

European Union flags in Brussels
Andreas Künne replaces the Greek Petros Mavromichalis, who is stepping down. Keystone / Martin Ruetschi
German diplomat Andreas Künne is the European Union's new ambassador-designate for Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein. Aged 59, he was appointed by the EU's external relations chief, Kaja Kallas, along with 35 other EU ambassadors.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The appointment was announced on Tuesday by the EU Delegation for Switzerland in a post on X. As EU ambassador in Bern, Künne will be one of Switzerland’s key contacts. The German replaces the Greek Petros Mavromichalis, who is stepping down.

As the tabloid Blick already reported in July, Künne was previously Germany’s ambassador to the Czech Republic. From 2018 to 2021, he was responsible for the United Nations and counter-terrorism at the German foreign ministry for three years. From 2011 to 2015, he worked in Pretoria (South Africa), where he headed the department of economics and global issues as diplomatic envoy.

+ Swiss-EU economic relations in eight charts

In Germany, he worked at the Federal Chancellery and as a political adviser. His main areas of interest were security policy and multilateral issues.

