Swiss, Ukrainian presidents hold talks in Geneva

La delegación ucraniana llegó a Ginebra antes de la cumbre del G7, que se celebra en la cercana Évian, Francia. Keystone-SDA

On Monday evening, Swiss President Guy Parmelin welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for a bilateral meeting at Geneva Airport. On the agenda were Switzerland’s good offices in the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow, the reconstruction of Ukraine, and the free trade agreement with that country.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Guy Parmelin et Volodymyr Zelensky discutent à Genève Original Read more: Guy Parmelin et Volodymyr Zelensky discutent à Genève

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“I am delighted to see you again after Davos” in January, said the Swiss president as he welcomed Zelensky shortly after 10pm. He then asked him if he had had a good journey, to which Zelensky replied in the affirmative.

On the Swiss side, Gabriel Lüchinger, head of international security affairs at the foreign ministry, was present. “Gabriel, we know each other,” said Zelensky.

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The Ukrainian president was accompanied by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and chief negotiator Roustem Oumarov.

Parmelin condemns anti-G7 protest violence

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Geneva ahead of the G7 Summit, which is taking place in nearby Evian, across the border in France. Parmelin spent Monday welcoming G7 leaders in turn as they landed at Geneva Airport – all except the host, French President Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in Evian on Sunday without stopping in Geneva.

“We need the right conditions, such as those offered by International Geneva, to ensure this welcome,” Parmelin told reporters.

The government, like the Geneva authorities, “condemns in the strongest possible terms” Sunday’s riots in Geneva, Parmelin added. Those responsible will face justice, he said. Part of Sunday’s anti-G7 protest was marked by violence that included broken windows, destroyed bus shelters and a car set on fire.

More Debate Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi How can governments balance safety and the right to protest at the G7? The G7 summit to be held next June in France is causing security headaches for neighbouring Switzerland. Should authorities ban protests in Geneva and close the border with France? Join the discussion 2 Likes View the discussion

Following bilateral meetings with Brazil, the EU and Ukraine on Monday, he will meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Evian on Tuesday. Brief discussions with other leaders, inc

Translated from French with AI/gw

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