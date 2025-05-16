How a Swiss fund helps Global South artists connect with rest of the world
With cuts to Switzerland’s cultural development assistance programmes looming, SWI swissinfo.ch speaks to Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama about the importance of global cultural exchanges.
Ahead of its re-opening following renovations this summer, the Kunsthalle BernExternal link unveiled an attention-grabbing installation covering nearly the entire museum building. It’s the work of Ibrahim Mahama, a 38-year-old Ghanaian artist.
To help make this exhibition possible, the Kunsthalle secured a CHF5,000 ($5,900) contribution from the Swiss government’s South Culture FundExternal link. With a yearly budget of around CHF700,000, the Fund enables Swiss cultural institutions to bring creatives from the Global South to Europe so they can showcase their work, have their book translated or do a residency.
This type of international support, says Mahama, “gives [the public] access to art from very different parts of the world.” Exhibiting abroad helps to put his hometown, Tamale, on the art world map, he adds, and shows aspiring artists in Ghana that it is possible to create artworks that speak to cultures other than their own.
The independent association artlinkExternal link, which disburses the Fund on behalf of the government, estimates that since 1991, over 10,000 artists, collectives and companies have benefited from the South Culture Fund.
The Fund, however, is being discontinued following parliament’s decision in late 2024 to cut Switzerland’s foreign aid budget.
