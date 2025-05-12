Kosovo President to make first state visit to Switzerland

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani Sadriu is coming to Switzerland on a state visit at the invitation of the federal government. The Swiss government wants to honour and deepen the close and diverse relations between Switzerland and Kosovo.

Deutsch de Kosovos Präsidentin kommt für einen Staatsbesuch in die Schweiz Original Read more: Kosovos Präsidentin kommt für einen Staatsbesuch in die Schweiz

The Kosovan president will be in Switzerland on May 21 and 22. She will be accompanied by her husband Prindon Sadriu, as announced by the Federal Department of Finance (FDF) on Monday. On the first day of their visit, the couple will be received with military honours by all seven members of the Swiss federal government on the Federal Square.

This will be followed by official speeches and a political exchange. Economic dialogue, the Swiss presence in Kosovo and issues relating to security and migration will be discussed. Topics will also include Russia’s war against Ukraine and transatlantic relations, according to the FDF.

The Swiss delegation at the official talks consists of President Karin Keller-Sutter, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, Justice Minister Beat Jans and Defence Minister Martin Pfister. On Thursday, Keller-Sutter and Osmani Sadriu will visit an industrial company in eastern Switzerland, among other places.

Osmani Sadriu is the first Kosovan head of state to make a state visit to Switzerland. In 2008, Switzerland was one of the first countries to recognise Kosovo as an independent country. Around 160,000 people belong to the Kosovar diaspora in Switzerland.

Switzerland has been involved in the international peacebuilding mission Kosovo Force (Kfor) since 1999. According to the Swiss government, this is the Swiss Armed Forces’ largest peacebuilding mission.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

