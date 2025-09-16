The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Parliament in favour of Swiss defence partnership with EU

National Council supports Federal Council in armaments cooperation with EU
The majority argued that the security policy framework in Europe has changed. Keystone-SDA
The Swiss House of Representatives backs the government in its plans for a security and defence partnership with the European Union. On Monday, it adopted a motion calling for talks to begin negotiations in this area.

A minority of the House’s security commission, consisting mainly of representatives from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, failed in its attempt to reject the motion tabled by the majority of this committee.

The majority argued that the security policy framework in Europe has changed. This has been the case since the United States government increasingly withdrew from the common European security architecture. Closer security cooperation with the EU would also open up opportunities for joint, cheaper defence procurement, the majority said.

+ Swiss want more cooperation with NATO

In June, the government announced that it wanted to examine a security and defence partnership with the EU. This, it said, would be compatible with neutrality.

