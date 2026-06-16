Switzerland approves additional forces for peacekeeping mission in Kosovo

Last week, parliament extended the Swisscoy mission until 2029. Keystone-SDA

Following the House of Representatives, the Swiss Senate has now also given the green light to increasing the number of Swiss soldiers serving in the Swisscoy contingent in Kosovo. This means the government can now deploy up to 300 military personnel for the peacekeeping mission.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Parlament stockt Swisscoy-Kontingent in Kosovo auf Original Read more: Parlament stockt Swisscoy-Kontingent in Kosovo auf

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Parliament decided that, if necessary, the Federal Council may send an additional contingent of up to 85 military personnel to Kosovo for an indefinite period. Until now, the maximum strength had been 215 personnel. During last year’s autumn session, the Senate sought to authorise 30 additional soldiers but opted on Tuesday for the proposal from the House.

Last week, parliament extended the Swisscoy mission until 2029. This was against the wishes of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, which had unsuccessfully campaigned in the House for an end to Switzerland’s involvement in Kosovo.

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However, a majority of lawmakers in both chambers took the view that the mission was in Switzerland’s interest in terms of security and migration policy. The prevailing view was that a destabilised Western Balkans would significantly increase migration pressure on Switzerland.

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More Foreign Affairs Swisscoy: How Swiss participation in Kosovo peace mission lays bare the neutrality debate This content was published on The Swisscoy mission has been present in Kosovo since 1999. It is a key to understanding the Swiss neutrality debates. Read more: Swisscoy: How Swiss participation in Kosovo peace mission lays bare the neutrality debate

The decision was prompted by ongoing tensions between the Serbian minority in northern Kosovo and the central government in the capital, Pristina. The mission also strengthens the Swiss Army’s interoperability through practical experience under real-world conditions.

Since October 1999, the Swiss Army has been participating in the peace-promoting, international Kosovo Force (KFOR) with its Swisscoy contingent. This is the army’s largest overseas deployment to date. The current mandate expires at the end of 2026. By law, the deployment of Swisscoy must be approved by parliament.

NATO announced on Friday that it would be reducing its KFOR peacekeeping force in Kosovo next year. Following violent incidents in 2023, the force had initially been reinforced with reserve troops. Currently, around 4,600 soldiers from various countries are deployed with KFOR.

Translated from German with AI/gw

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