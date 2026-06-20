Swiss-hosted Middle East peace talks hang by thread

The Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland has been made ready to host talks Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Peace talks between the United States and Iran are expected to start on Sunday in Switzerland. But renewed violence in Lebanon has complicated the situation.

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Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that negotiations will begin at the Bürgenstock resort in central Switzerland on June 21. Iran and the US earlier this week signed a letter of intent to negotiate the end of hostilities.

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Switzerland “continues to provide a discreet and reliable framework to enable talks on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran at the Bürgenstock,” the Swiss foreign ministry stated on Saturday.

The foreign ministry was unable to give details of who would be attending. But US vice-president JD Vance has confirmed that special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have arrived in Switzerland.

“Jared and Steve have been here for a few hours now, looking into some technical aspects of these negotiations,” Vance told Fox News, adding that he expects to also depart for Switzerland “within the next two days.”

When asked when the US-Iranian talks in Switzerland might begin, Vance replied: “It could be tomorrow, but these things always evolve a little bit.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghai announced on state broadcaster IRIB that negotiators would travel to Switzerland to discuss the details of the framework agreement and to demand that the US fulfill its peace obligations.

Baghai stated that Iran had adhered to the deal, while the US had already violated the first paragraph of the agreement. The pledge to broker a ceasefire on all fronts – including Lebanon – has not been honored, he added.

Lebanese media have reported fatalities from Israeli airstrikes that took place on Sunday despite a ceasefire agreement. Both the Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah accused each other of ceasefire violations.

In response, Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz.

“US forces remain present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect,” stated US Central Command (Centcom).

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More US-Iran talks in Switzerland cancelled This content was published on The talks between the United States and Iran scheduled for Friday at the Bürgenstock resort will not take place. Read more: US-Iran talks in Switzerland cancelled

Translated from German and French, sub-edited by mga

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