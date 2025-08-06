Why Switzerland does not recognise Palestine as a state

Around 150 countries recognise Palestine as a state, but Switzerland is not among them. There are reasons for that.

At the United Nations conference on the Middle East at the end of July, several Western countries, including the United Kingdom and Canada, indicated that they would soon recognise Palestine as an independent state. France had already announced its intention to do so previously. This means that four of the five members of the UN Security Council (with the exception of the US) are set to recognise a Palestinian state.

Switzerland has long backed the two-state solution. However, it currently rules out recognising Palestine. Here is what you need to know to understand the Swiss position.

Where does Switzerland stand on recognising Palestine?

Switzerland is committed toExternal link the two-state solution outlined by the UN, based on the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as the capital. This is sometimes considered unrealistic or impossible, but it remains the only vision for Israel/Palestine that has broad support under international law. Palestine has so far been recognised as a state by 147 of the 193 UN member states (around 76%).

France and Malta have announced that they will recognise Palestine in September. The United Kingdom has attached conditions to its recognition of a Palestinian state; further announcements on this are expected from other states:

At the UN conference in July, the Swiss foreign ministry’s representative, Ambassador Monika Schmutz Kirgöz, summarisedExternal link Switzerland’s position as follows: “Switzerland considers the recognition of the Palestinian state to be intrinsic to a lasting peace based on the two-state solution.” Recognition could be considered if “concrete measures” towards a two-state solution which “guarantee both Israel’s security and the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination” are addressed.

This means Switzerland will only recognise a Palestinian state once there is a comprehensive peace solution and a corresponding political roadmap agreed with Israel.

Switzerland has taken a different approach from many other states, which see recognition of Palestine as a means to increase pressure on Israel to advance the two-state solution. The United Kingdom, for example, has made possible recognition contingent on Israel declaring a ceasefire and committing to a sustainable peace and the two-state solution.

It appears unlikely that international pressure will sway Isreal. Last year, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, passed a resolutionExternal link declaring a Palestinian state to be an “existential danger to Israel” and “firmly” opposing its establishment.

How does Switzerland recognise other states?

Since the Second World War, Switzerland has only recognised states and not governments, as many other countries do. Whether and when one state recognises another is not defined in international law. Recognition is understood as an expression of a unilateral declaration of intent; it is an expression of state sovereignty. Each state therefore has its own rules and traditions for recognising other states as subjects of international law.

For Switzerland, the key principle is effective statehood, which is usually demonstrated by three elements: a national territory, a national people and a national authority. Depending on the political climate, Switzerland has always allowed itself a wide range of options in applying these criteria. The decision to recognise a state is at Switzerland’s “political discretion”. Other elements such as “the behaviour of the international community or a group of states relevant to Switzerland” are also considered.

The recognition of a state is carried out by the government, which is responsible for the country’s foreign policy. In the past, there have been repeated discussions about giving parliament a greater roleExternal link; for example, in the case of Kosovo, which Switzerland was one of the first countries to recognise. This has not happened so far.

When it comes to the Middle East, though, the Swiss government’s stance aligns with that of parliament. In 2024, a motionExternal link in the House of Representatives called for the recognition of Palestine. The motion was the subject of heated debate but was ultimately rejected by 131 votes to 61. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said in the debate that, from the government’s point of view, “now is not the right time” to recognise Palestine. At the time, it was also said that state recognition must be part of a peace plan.

Before that, Switzerland had abstained from voting on Palestine’s application for full UN membership (Palestine has had observer status at the UN since 2012). Switzerland “concluded that granting Palestine full UN membership at this time would not be conducive to easing the situation and peace efforts in the Middle East,” the government wroteExternal link at the time.

When did Switzerland recognise Israel – and what can be deduced from this?

Israel is recognised by 164 of the 192 UN member states (around 85%). According to the UN partition plan for Palestine adopted in November 1947, the territory was to be divided into an Arab and a Jewish state. Israel declared independence on May 14, 1948, and was admitted to the UN a year later.

Switzerland officially recognised Israel on March 18, 1949. “In an effort to maintain good relations with the Arab countries of the Middle East, the government waited for other states to make their decision,” according to the Historisches Lexikon der SchweizExternal link (Historical Lexicon of Switzerland).

What is Switzerland’s policy on the Middle East?

The recognition of states has therefore always depended on various political factors – not least global developments and domestic political considerations. While there is currently international momentum to recognise Palestine to enable peace in the region, Switzerland’s official position is still against this.

Switzerland has repeatedly emphasised its “firm support” for international efforts to implement the two-state solution. Talks on this issue have been held repeatedly in Geneva and initiatives have been launched there. If Switzerland were to recognise a Palestinian state – which Israel strongly opposes – Geneva might no longer be considered as a venue for talks.

However, Switzerland is generally cautious in its Middle East policy. It clearly condemns the military escalation in the West Bank and deplores the “complete impunity” for acts of violence. Unlike the US and the EU, however, it has not yet imposed sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers. The government reservesExternal link the right to do so, however.

Edited by Benjamin von Wyl/vdv/ds

