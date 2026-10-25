A survey confirms interest in a direct train service between Switzerland and London

A survey confirms interest in a direct train service between Switzerland and London Keystone-SDA

The Swiss are overwhelmingly in favour of a direct train service to London. A survey confirms widespread support for this rail link, which is seen as essential for competing with air travel and reducing the impact on the climate.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Un sondage confirme l’intérêt pour un train direct Suisse-Londres Original Read more: Un sondage confirme l’intérêt pour un train direct Suisse-Londres

The introduction of direct trains to the United Kingdom is generating considerable interest in Switzerland. A YouGov poll found that 58% of those surveyed are in favour, whilst only 8% are against. The survey, conducted amongst 1,048 people and published on Saturday, was commissioned by the organisations T&E, actif-trafiC and ATE.

Those surveyed favour flying because of its speed (79%). To encourage them to choose rail, lower fares (61%), direct connections (37%) and shorter journey times (37%) would be key factors.

The choice to travel by train is driven by its appeal (58%), its low environmental impact (55%) and the location of stations in city centres (45%). “By removing the stopover in Paris, the journey time between Geneva and London would be reduced from over seven hours to around five hours 30 minutes,” emphasised Victor Thévenet of the T&E association.

SBB has signed a memorandum of understanding with SNCF and Eurostar. Obstacles remain, and implementation is not expected until the 2030s.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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