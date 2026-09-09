Geneva vs Zurich: which is the better safe haven?

Language, work culture and taxes: Geneva and Zurich are remarkably different. Keystone

At a time of global unrest, Switzerland’s two big cities are seeing an influx of arrivals. But with significantly contrasting lifestyles, choosing between them is a challenge.

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Cathy Hawker, Financial Times

Switzerland’s reputation for stability is longstanding. Within weeks of the first military strikes in the Middle East earlier this year, Knight Frank reported a sharp rise in short-term letting demand in the country, demonstrating the appeal, in particular, of the country’s two principal lakefront cities as safe havens.

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The new arrivals continue a well-established trend of recent international buyers in Switzerland. Between 2011 and 2024, net migration to Geneva rose 86 per cent. Zurich’s lower growth over the same period, 5 per cent, masks the significantly higher numbers heading there, almost 16,000 in 2024 compared with Geneva’s 9,000.

“Current global challenges and conflicts mean we’re seeing plenty of movement to countries considered safe havens, and that includes Switzerland, a country that has always remained fiercely politically neutral,” says Alex Koch de Gooreynd, partner in Knight Frank’s residential team. “Add in the strong Swiss franc, their very low interest rates, a world-class education system and the Alpine beauty and you get a snapshot of the reasons for its enduring popularity. You might not come to these Swiss cities for a party lifestyle — that’s what St Moritz or Verbier are for — but if you want personal safety for you and your family, with an outdoor lifestyle, where you won’t be taxed excessively, Switzerland ticks the boxes.”

Against this backdrop, Geneva and Zurich are remarkably different, says Koch de Gooreynd: “Geneva is French-speaking, a diplomatic centre with the UN headquarters and numerous trading companies. Zurich is much larger, German-speaking and the banking capital.” However, he adds that the single biggest difference for many contemplating a move is tax. “Geneva has the forfait fiscal, a lump-sum taxation option [an alternative to income tax] and Zurich does not. This allows non-Swiss residents in Geneva, who are not working in Switzerland, to be taxed based on their living expenses rather than on worldwide income and assets.”

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Income tax in Switzerland is charged at federal, canton and municipal level. That’s one reason why the scenic lakeside town of Zug, 23km south of Zurich, attracts a disproportionately large number of wealthy relocators. Those accustomed to the bright lights of New York, Dubai or London might find it alarmingly staid, yet Zug has one of Switzerland’s lowest tax rates.

Federal rates are capped at 11.5 per cent while each of the country’s 26 cantons (districts) can set their own rates. Total income tax rates vary from around 22 per cent in Zug canton up to 43 per cent at their highest in Geneva canton. The forfait fiscal option is on offer in 21 cantons.

To add more complexity for would-be relocators, Switzerland also has strict rules governing foreign property ownership. “In general, with just a handful of exceptions, only Swiss citizens or residents are permitted to buy residential property, making residency pathways critical for international buyers,” says Colin Woolcock of Geneva Homes, an associate of Property Vision International in Geneva. “Broadly, there are two structures: standard residency tied to employment in Switzerland and the forfait fiscal. In Geneva, those relocating under the forfait fiscal are mostly buying homes north of £10mn.”

Woolcock, a former international banker from South America who has lived in Geneva for 28 years, says there’s “friendly competition” between the two cities: “Zurich is three times our size, wealthier and the business centre of Switzerland. In Geneva, we play in smaller leagues. We are more relaxed. Zurich is more structured. We’re in the middle of Europe, everything works, you’re close to the mountains, and living on Lake Geneva the quality of life is outstanding. It might not be hip enough for 20 to 30-year-olds,” he laughs, “but it is for everyone else, it’s a great place.”

British-born Russell Collins, chief executive of real estate at Andermatt Swiss Alps, and his wife Anna moved to Küsnacht, 30 minutes outside Zurich, six years ago. Their children, aged eight and six, attend an international school and Collins commutes 50 minutes daily to Andermatt.

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“Zurich combines the feel of a global financial centre with the atmosphere of a village,” he says. “In summer, it’s a usual pre- or post-work ritual for office workers to head down to a badi [public bathing spot] dotted around the lake for a swim. As a family, we regularly go after school.”

“For us, Zurich offered somewhere with real character where we’ve never felt we had to choose between career and quality of life,” he adds.

Zurich’s proximity to snow-sure Andermatt makes it ideal for winter weekend ski trips but overall, Geneva would probably be a more usual choice for avid skiers, says Koch de Gooreynd. “You’re close to wonderful ski resorts, Villars and Verbier among them, and the French Alps are nearby too, Chamonix and Megève,” he says. “This does mean, however, that Geneva is quieter at weekends as people head to the mountains. Overall, Zurich is arguably buzzier than Geneva. There’s certainly more going on in the evenings and more people around at weekends.”

Geneva is where the International Baccalaureate programme was first introduced in the 1960s and both cities have an illustrious roster of prestigious international schools. Both cities also have well-connected international airports, Zurich taking first place for the range of destinations on offer and a more seamless travel experience. But, curiously, Geneva has a wider spread of international residents: more than 41 per cent hold foreign citizenship, observes Costas Dambassinas from Engel & Völkers Private Office, Geneva.

The city is the more expensive property market in absolute terms according to Knight Frank, while Zurich has recorded stronger growth. Top prices in Geneva are around SFr26,895 a square metre (£24,582), an increase of 19 per cent over the past five years, and in Zurich are SFr25,527 (£23,338), a 27 per cent increase over the same period.

Frustratingly for international relocators, there’s a shortage of available quality properties for rent and sale in both cities. “Zurich’s main limitation is scarcity; prime homes in the best lakeside locations rarely come to market and price high,” says Claude Ginesta, chief executive of Ginesta Immobilien. “The city is under pressure from population growth, expat flows and housing shortages.” Data from property consultants Wüest Partner for the first quarter of 2026 shows Zurich as the most expensive of the two for apartments.

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Prices vary significantly by neighbourhood. Cologny tops the prime locations in Geneva, a sought-after commune on the left bank of the lake, well away from the planes, trains and automobile noises that can affect parts of the right bank. “The majority of sales over SFr10mn in Geneva are done in Cologny and in nearby Collonge-Bellerive,” says Koch de Gooreynd. “The equivalents in Zurich are west-facing Zollikon and Küsnacht on the so-called Gold Coast, where available stock is severely limited.”

Tax and neighbourhood niceties aside, at the end of the day, “the Geneva-versus-Zurich decision is usually about choosing between two different versions of international Switzerland: Geneva’s global diplomatic network and Zurich as an economic and financial hub,” says Niki Thomet, managing partner at Engel & Völkers Zurich.

It’s a largely self-selecting decision, generally driven by work and economics. “Those who want the biggest business opportunities, who travel frequently across Europe and work in banking, tech or corporate HQ functions choose Zurich,” Thomet says. “Those who work in diplomacy or commodities trading, who prefer French culture and want a highly international social circle choose Geneva.”

Recent clients deliberating between the two cities include a UN executive relocating from Washington DC, who chose Geneva for its professional network, diplomatic ecosystem and concentration of international organisations, and a tech founder moving from Berlin who opted for Zurich because of the city’s venture capital community, the talent pipeline at ETH University (a world-leading centre for science and technology) and the city’s growing innovation landscape. A London-based banker, eyeing up Geneva for its private banking heritage and Zurich for its scale and career options, settled on Zurich for the opportunities it offered his partner and for its schools.

If neither Geneva nor Zurich hit the spot, where else might Swiss-bound international relocators look?

“Lucerne is a fun city, 45 minutes by train from Zurich with a decent tax regime,” says Koch de Gooreynd. “Outside of Geneva, look at Lausanne, a student town with plenty going on, though you’ll need to be fit to handle the hills. And Lugano comes up more and more in conversations. You’re further from the ski slopes but it combines an Italian lifestyle with Swiss efficiency,” he says.

“People are often accused of moving to Switzerland simply to avoid paying tax, but that’s not necessarily so. It has a good tax regime to encourage people to come, but it is the personal safety and the lifestyle that are the main motivators.”

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026

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