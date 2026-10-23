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Swiss Economy

Sports technology is a significant contributor to the Swiss economy

Sports technology, “a significant sector of the Swiss economy”
Sports technology, “a significant sector of the Swiss economy” Keystone-SDA

Technology in sport represents a significant sector of the Swiss economy, with over 400 companies generating an estimated turnover of CHF8 billion ($9.6 billion) accounting for around 17,000 full-time jobs.

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Sports technology is a significant contributor to the Swiss economy
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Keystone-SDA

The sector’s scale is comparable to that of the biotechnology industry, according to the Swiss SportsTech Report published on Friday. It was commissioned by Swiss Olympic – which is both the National Olympic Committee and the umbrella organisation for Swiss sport – and carried out in collaboration with the consultancy firms PwC and Generis.

The sector comprises companies that develop products, materials, processes, platforms and services for sport, or adapt existing technologies to the needs of athletes and sports organisations. Despite the presence of major research centres and industrial hubs, however, the sector remains relatively low-profile, according to the study’s authors. Among the study’s recommendations is the proposal to establish a national organisation dedicated specifically to “Sportstech”, with the aim of strengthening collaboration between sport and business, increasing the international visibility of companies and facilitating access to new capital for growth.

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The outlook appears positive: 88% of the companies in the sector surveyed expect an increase in turnover over the next two years. According to the study’s co-author Mike Kurt, the sector offers Switzerland the opportunity to open up new markets, accelerate innovation and strengthen both international competitiveness and elite sport.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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