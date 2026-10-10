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Swiss Economy

Swiss consumers keep spending despite rising prices

Swiss people are spending more, despite rising prices
Swiss people are spending more, despite rising prices Keystone-SDA

Despite rising prices, consumer spending habits remain unchanged in Switzerland.

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Swiss consumers keep spending despite rising prices
Listening: Swiss consumers keep spending despite rising prices
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Keystone-SDA

In September, the PostFinance consumption indicator, based on card payments made by its 2.4 million customers, rose by 0.9% compared with the same period in 2025. The increase was 0.8% in August, 1.1% in July and 1.8% in June.

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“Consumer spending in Switzerland continues to grow, although at a slightly slower pace than over the summer,” analysts at PostFinance said in a recent report.

With the holiday season now over, spending on travel and social activities has fallen back, as reflected in a fall in restaurant visits both in Switzerland and abroad. By contrast, consumers spent significantly more on cosmetics and beauty treatments.

“Overall, consumer spending remains resilient despite the added pressure on household budgets from the recent rise in inflation,” PostFinance analysts concluded.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR