Swiss equestrian Olympian banned for animal cruelty
Swiss show jumper Paul Estermann has been banned from equestrian sport for seven years after an earlier conviction for animal cruelty.
Estermann declined to partake in the Swiss Equestrian Federation disciplinary hearing on Thursday.
The decision “reinforces the behavior of the rider, who has shown no remorse for his actions throughout the criminal proceedings”, the tribunal said.
A court in Lucerne found Estermann guilty of several counts of animal cruelty in November of last year for whipping horses.
The ban in competing in equestrian events was imposed as a consequence of this “unacceptable” actions.
Thomas Räber, president of the Swiss Equestrian Federation’s disciplinary committee, said the rider’s “wilful, selfish and aggressive behaviour” showed “blatant disregard for the well-being of horses”, according to the news portal 20 Minuten.
Estermann, who has represented Switzerland in the Olympic Games, has 20 days in which to appeal the decision.
