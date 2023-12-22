Swiss Evangelical Church to tackle sexual abuse suspicions
The Evangelical Reformed Church of Switzerland wants to follow its Catholic counterpart by dealing with cases of sexual violence.
President Rita Famos said on Friday that she is convinced that there are also many cases of abuse in her Church.
+ Is the Catholic Church really going to examine abuse claims?
The Evangelical Reformed Church has also looked the other way for too long, Famos told Swiss public broadcaster SRF. Famos also made this assessment based on a study by the German Protestant Church, the results of which will be presented on January 25.
She is still of the opinion that the scale is smaller than in the Roman Catholic Church. But “we also have our cases and we certainly have quite a few cases.”
The Evangelical Church is also looking for ways to come to terms with the past. The Church must guarantee that it is a “safe place” for people who are looking for advice and support, Famos said.
Reporting points for cases of abuse have been set up. A separate national study in Switzerland is also being discussed.
