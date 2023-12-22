Swiss Evangelical Church to tackle sexual abuse suspicions

The Evangelical Reformed Church is also facing up to cases of sexual abuse. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

read aloud pause

X

The Evangelical Reformed Church of Switzerland wants to follow its Catholic counterpart by dealing with cases of sexual violence.

This content was published on December 22, 2023 - 15:39

Keystone-SDA

President Rita Famos said on Friday that she is convinced that there are also many cases of abuse in her Church.

+ Is the Catholic Church really going to examine abuse claims?

The Evangelical Reformed Church has also looked the other way for too long, Famos told Swiss public broadcaster SRF. Famos also made this assessment based on a study by the German Protestant Church, the results of which will be presented on January 25.

She is still of the opinion that the scale is smaller than in the Roman Catholic Church. But “we also have our cases and we certainly have quite a few cases.”

The Evangelical Church is also looking for ways to come to terms with the past. The Church must guarantee that it is a “safe place” for people who are looking for advice and support, Famos said.

Reporting points for cases of abuse have been set up. A separate national study in Switzerland is also being discussed.





Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative