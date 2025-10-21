Swiss Exports to US Rebounded in September, Defying 39% Tariffs

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland’s exports to the US rebounded in September, suggesting demand for its goods is so far withstanding the impact of President Donald Trump’s outsized tariffs.

Foreign sales to America excluding gold, adjusted for seasonal swings, were 43% higher in September than in August, the country’s customs office said on Tuesday. The total of Swiss shipments rose by 3.4%.

Meanwhile imports from the world’s biggest economy rose 5.5%. That means that the US trade deficit with the nation widened to 3.3 billion francs ($4.2 billion), from 2.06 billion francs the previous month. That’s the most since April, according to Bloomberg calculations based on historic data.

The numbers are the first to showcase Switzerland’s trade flows in a full month since the US president imposed tariffs of 39% in early August, offering a glimpse of how the levies are impacting the economy. Last week, the government in Bern cited those measures as the reason for a cut to its growth forecast for next year.

Trump’s tariffs are the highest imposed on any advanced economy, affecting signature Swiss goods from watches to machinery and chocolate. He has also announced levies on medicines, another key export for the country.

Foreign sales in that category – including from industry giants Novartis AG and Roche Holding AG — increased by 8.6% compared to August, to 9.8 billion francs.

The government continues to pursue talks with Washington to secure a lower tariff, though its prospects of success are shrouded in doubt. While Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said last month that the US will “probably get a deal done with Switzerland,” there’s been little hint of progress since then.

The talks are forcing the Swiss into a tough balancing, especially on the domestically sensitive issue of agriculture. The nation’s powerful farmers’ lobby has outright rejected most ideas to permit more American imports of rival goods. Most voters also reckon the government has been too friendly to the US, according to a recent poll.

The executive has said it made an improved offer to the US, but hasn’t given details. Part of that would involve investments in America’s gold industry, including Swiss refiners moving elements of their work stateside, according to people familiar with the matter.

