Carla (Marietta Jemmi), Ladina (Anita Iselin), Mona (Rebecca Indermaur) from the Romansh comedy Amur Senza Fin (Hide and Seek)

A Los Angeles film company has secured the international distribution rights for the Romansh-language feature film "Amur senza fin" (Hide and Seek), which was co-produced by the Swiss public broadcaster (SRG) and premiered at the Locarno Film Festival this month.

The US film distributor Cinema Management Group (CMG) based in Los Angeles has bought the worldwide distribution rights for Christoph Schaub's new filmexternal link.

The feature-length comedy shot in Romansh is about a married couple - Mona (Rebecca Indermaur) and Gieri (Bruno Cathomas) - who befriend a priest from India to help them rekindle their 20-year marriage. His unorthodox approach throws the local community into turmoil.

"Amur senza fin” (Hide and Seek) celebrated its premiere at the Locarno Film Festival in the Italian-speaking city in southern Switzerland from August 7-17. At the beginning of September, it will also be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival, North America’s largest film market.

The comedy will be shown at over 20 cinemas throughout Switzerland for Cinema Day on September 2. The television premiere will be broadcast on Swiss national television (SRF1) on September 23 at 8:05 pm.

Romansh is one of Switzerland’s four national languages. It is spoken in the south-eastern canton of Graubünden by 0.5% of the Swiss population (around 60,000 people). Romansh is descended from Latin, the common parent of all the Romance languages.

