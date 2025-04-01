Swiss Froze 28% More Russian Assets in Past Year, Following EU

(Bloomberg) — The value of Russian assets frozen by Swiss authorities jumped by 28% from a year earlier as the country embraced further European Union sanctions against hundreds of Russian individuals and companies deemed to be close to the Kremlin.

The total for confiscated assets climbed to 7.4 billion Swiss francs ($8.4 billion) from 5.8 billion francs a year earlier, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said in a press conference on Tuesday. The value of Russian central bank assets frozen by the Swiss climbed by 3.5% to 7.45 billion in the past year.

The Swiss government’s decision to embrace EU sanctions following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has been strongly criticized by right-wing politicians who say it has undermined the country’s economic competitiveness. Banks in the country hold at least 150 billion francs in Russian assets, the Swiss Bankers Association said in 2022, thought it’s unclear how that number has changed in recent years.

More than 600 suspected cases of sanctions evasions have been reported to SECO, prompting the Swiss to open 68 penalty proceedings. Of that total 24 have resulted in final convictions, SECO said.

