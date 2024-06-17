Swiss Government More Upbeat on Growth, Inflation This Year

1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland’s government lowered its forecast for 2024 inflation for a second time, a move that helps explain why the central bank might cut interest rates again when officials meet later this week.

Consumer prices will grow at an annual 1.4% in 2024, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Monday. That’s down from a prior forecast of 1.5% and now in line with the Swiss National Bank’s prediction. In 2025, the inflation rate will drop to 1.1%, matching the March estimate.

The authority, known as SECO, sees the economy expanding by 1.2% in 2024, up from 1.1% previously. It stuck with its 1.7% growth forecast for next year.

SNB policymakers will meet on Thursday for their second rate decision of the year, after they surprised markets with a first cut in March. Economists are evenly split between the possibilities of another reduction and a pause after global peers showed hesitancy on easing.

“Growth should be fueled in particular by private consumption, buoyed by a further rise in employment and a fairly stable rate of inflation,” SECO, which is responsible for drawing up the government’s predictions, said in a statement. “For the coming year, economic activity is expected to normalize to a certain extent.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.