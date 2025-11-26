Swiss Government Rejects PE Titans’ Bid to Block EU Deal

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland’s government called on voters to reject a campaign backed by the founders of Partners Group, which aims to prevent a broad deal to revamp relations with the European Union taking effect.

The agreement, on which the Swiss and the European Commission shook hands last year, has to pass a plebiscite in Switzerland. The EU-skeptic private equity billionaires are seeking to tighten the rules of that vote to make it harder for the accord — which is controversial among the electorate — to pass.

A group backed by the entrepreneurs recently collected enough signatures to force a separate vote on the rules of the referendum. The government on Wednesday encouraged citizens to vote against that proposal. The final say on how high the bar should be set in the EU plebiscite rests with parliament, it said in a statement.

