Swiss Economics Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann will leave the Federal Council (executive body) by the end of the year, it has been confirmed.
The president of the House of Representatives Dominique de Buman made the announcement on Tuesday, confirming the rumours that had been circulating in the Swiss capital over the past few days.
The minister is due to hold a press conference on Tuesday morning.
The 66-year-old centre-right Radical had announced in spring that this would be his last term in office in the seven-person cabinet.
Schneider-Ammann has been a member of the government since November 1, 2010. He had succeeded Hans-Rudolf Merz.
Instead of managing the finance portfolio, the businessman took over the economics ministry from Doris Leuthard, who in turn took over the reins of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC).
The election to replace him is likely to take place on December 5.
