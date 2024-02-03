Swiss healthcare costs rise steeply
The cost of compulsory health insurance in Switzerland rose by 4.6% in 2023 compared to the previous year, raising the bill per insured person to CHF4,513.
These are the results of a study by the Curafutura association, an alliance of four health insurers focused on bringing improvements to the Swiss healthcare system.
+ Is there an answer for Switzerland's spiralling healthcare costs?
The costs rose the most in the area of physiotherapy, with an increase of 7%. This is due to a long-term trend as more conservative treatments are carried out, Curafutura said on Saturday.
Costs also rose by 6.1% in the area of help and care outside the hospital. A significant increase in costs was also recorded in the inpatient hospital sector, with an increase of 5.3%.
This is unexpected because the trend is moving from inpatient to outpatient care. More and more operations can be carried out on an outpatient basis. Drug costs also rose by 4% in 2023 compared to the previous year.
For comparison: In 2022, a cost increase of 2.6% was recorded compared to the previous year.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.