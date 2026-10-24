Breitling CEO: Business devastated by unrest in France

Breitling CEO: Business devastated by unrest in France Keystone-SDA

During the serious riots in France, a shop belonging to the Swiss watchmaker Breitling in Marseille was also vandalised. The financial extent of the damage cannot yet be quantified, said CEO Georges Kern in an interview with Tamedia.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Breitling-CEO: Geschäft bei Unruhen in Frankreich verwüstet Original Read more: Breitling-CEO: Geschäft bei Unruhen in Frankreich verwüstet

Русский ru Магазин Breitling разгромили во время беспорядков во Франции Read more: Магазин Breitling разгромили во время беспорядков во Франции

The police first had to secure evidence, which is why they had not yet been allowed to enter the shop. “We are insured and have the necessary resources. For small retailers, this is a disaster,” said Kern in the interview published on Saturday. “Fortunately, the riots took place at night, so there were no staff in the shop and nobody was physically harmed.”

The watch manufacturer has stepped up security at its branches. Should there be a threat of further riots, the shops will remain closed. “Staff are free to choose whether to come in, but there is a strong desire to work and to stand up against this trend,” Kern added.

Fears of a hit to Christmas sales

The Breitling CEO also fears a decline in sales during the crucial Christmas period. In Paris, there have already been reports of numerous hotel cancellations. The unrest is having a noticeable economic impact. “I very much hope that the situation calms down quickly,” said the CEO, who has German-French roots.

He said the developments had shocked and pained him. As a private individual, he saw the riots as an expression of an explosive mix of social problems such as the housing crisis, inflation and a lack of prospects for young people. However, he added that the protests had been exploited by extremist groups and anarchists for their own ends.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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