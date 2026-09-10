Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan plans expansion in Morocco

Givaudan is expanding in Morocco Keystone-SDA

Givaudan is opening a new development centre for its Fragrances and Beauty division in Casablanca, on Morocco’s west coast. The Vernier-based fragrance and flavour giant aims to meet growing demand in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Givaudan se développe au Maroc Original Read more: Givaudan se développe au Maroc

“Having been established in this country since March 2025, Givaudan is now expanding its presence through local fragrance development capabilities and a dedicated sales team serving clients in the Maghreb and West Africa,” wrote the company in a press release issued on Thursday.

No financial details have been disclosed regarding the new centre, which “houses modern application and perfumery laboratories, as well as a development department and office space, enabling faster innovation in the fields of fragrances for fabric care, household products, hygiene products and fine fragrances”. A team of evaluators and marketing managers is also based on site.

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Maurizio Volpi, president of the Fragrances and Beauty division, quoted in the document, stated that “this expansion is fully in line with our 2030 strategy and reflects our long-term commitment to building closer ties with our local and regional customers throughout the SAMEA region”, namely South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, considered “one of the fastest-growing markets for perfumes and a key priority for the company”.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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