Prices for cars drop in Switzerland thanks to Chinese brands

New and used cars: average prices falling thanks to Chinese brands Keystone-SDA

The average price of cars in Switzerland continues to fall, for both new and used vehicles. Among the factors contributing to the fall in prices is the growing competition from Chinese brands, which offer models at lower prices.

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According to a market analysis published today by AutoScout24, a leading car sales portal in Switzerland, average asking prices for new cars on the platform fell by 2.6% in the third quarter compared with the previous three months and by 5.8% year-on-year. The downward trend also extends to the second-hand market: average prices for used cars fell by 0.8% compared with the second quarter and by 4.3% compared with the same period in 2025.

The sharpest falls were recorded in certain categories of new vehicles. Petrol cars fell by 4.4% (quarter-on-quarter) and 4.9% (year-on-year). The decline was even more pronounced for new plug-in hybrids, whose prices fell by 16% year-on-year. Prices for used electric cars bucked the trend, rising by 1.5% compared with the April–June period; however, the year-on-year comparison remains negative, with a fall of 1.4%.

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The fall in prices is part of a trend that has been underway for some time. In the spring, AutoScout24 – a platform owned by the Swiss Marketplace Group (SMG) – had already highlighted the growing presence in Switzerland of cheaper Chinese manufacturers. In addition to competitive prices, technological advances and the rapid pace of innovation are also fuelling interest in these brands.

On the supply side, the number of vehicles advertised on AutoScout24 rose by 0.7% compared with the previous quarter and by 2.6% year-on-year. This increase is mainly attributable to used cars, where listings rose by 0.9% and 2.5% respectively; for new cars, the figures were -0.8% and +3.9%.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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