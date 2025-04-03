Swiss Inflation Unexpectedly Stayed at Four-Year Low in March

(Bloomberg) — Swiss inflation unexpectedly held at a four-year low, evidence for weak pressures that led the Swiss National Bank to cut interest rates closer to zero last month.

Consumer prices rose 0.3% in March from a year earlier, Switzerland’s statistics office said on Thursday. That matches February’s reading and falls short of the 0.4% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Inflation was held down by the costs of hotels, taxis and fuel, according to the government agency. The core gauge — which excludes fresh and seasonal products as well as energy — held at 0.9%.

March was the seventh consecutive month with inflation below 1% in a country that has a track record of weak consumer-price growth. The SNB expects it to average just 0.4% this year, and President Martin Schlegel flagged that it could even dip below zero.

The central bank has brought down borrowing costs by 150 basis points in five steps, most recently last month. It now maintains — at 0.25% — the lowest benchmark among the world’s 10 most-traded currencies.

A recent weakening of the franc is set to fuel inflation by fanning prices of imports. But that drop could prove temporary if haven flows into the currency resume — as typical during times of geopolitical uncertainty.

Switzerland’s rate of consumer-price growth is expected to stay low, also because the drop of a key mortgage benchmark could trigger rent cuts.

At 2.2% in March, inflation in the euro area surrounding Switzerland is significantly quicker than in the alpine economy. Based on the European Union’s harmonized measure, the Swiss saw an advance of 0.1% in the period.

