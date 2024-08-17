Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss International’s Boeing 777 makes unexpected landing in Kazakhstan due to medical incident

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – A Boeing 777 aircraft operated by Swiss International Air Lines flying from Tokyo to Zurich made an emergency landing in Kazakhstan on Saturday due to a medical incident onboard, followed by issues after the aircraft landed, the airline said in a statement.

The Boeing 777-300ER’s nose wheel got caught in the grass and was stuck, requiring it to be towed back onto the runway, the statement said. The aircraft will be examined for damage and will be a subject of investigation.

Swiss confirmed that none of 319 passengers onboard were injured due to the incident.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

