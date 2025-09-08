Swiss Lawmakers Vote Against Delaying New Rules on UBS Capital

(Bloomberg) — Swiss lawmakers voted for a faster introduction of new rules for banks’ capital quality, a move that could raise UBS Group AG’s capital requirements by some $3 billion as early as next year.

On Monday, the lower house voted 104 to 86 against delaying the measure by bundling it with other reforms launched after the demise of Credit Suisse. The change is supposed to update how lenders have to quantify intangible items such as deferred tax assets, in-house software and other hard-to-value items they have on their books.

Switzerland is revamping financial regulation in the wake of the collapse of Credit Suisse in 2023 and its subsequent purchase by UBS. The firm’s enlarged size has prompted worries that Switzerland won’t be able to bail it out in any future crisis, leading to government demands for as much as $26 billion in extra capital.

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter argued during the debate that doing so would cause significant delay in finalizing the regulation overhaul.

Around $23 million of the potential total requirements are due to a provision requiring the bank to back the capital in its foreign subsidiaries fully at the parent bank. Compared to this, the effect of the new capital quality rules is small, which limits the importance of Monday’s decision to UBS.

Also included in the raft of measures intended to make the country safer from financial crises are substantial new powers for the financial regulator Finma. Parliament is expected to debate and decide on the changes in 2027, with them taking effect in 2028 or 2029.

