Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Made

Local demand increases for Swiss sparkling wines

Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Local demand increases for Swiss sparkling wines
Listening: Local demand increases for Swiss sparkling wines

Agricultural research sees development opportunities for Swiss sparkling wines in the face of declining wine consumption. In a survey, half of consumers expressed a willingness to pay more for domestic products than for foreign ones.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Despite the growing popularity of this wine category, the proportion of Swiss sparkling wines remains very low at 5%, writes the Swiss Observatory for the Wine Market (OSMV), which is based at the Agroscope research institute, in an analysis published on Wednesday.

+ Swiss wine gets boost to fend off foreign competitors

More than half of the sales of sparkling wine in the wholesale trade are accounted for by Italian products, which tend to be inexpensive. Swiss sparkling wines, on the other hand, are poorly represented. However, a survey conducted as part of the MIS-Trend study showed a change in consumption habits and a clear interest in sparkling wines of Swiss origin among the population.

This applies both to the more traditional sparkling wines based on Chasselas, the most common white grape variety in Switzerland, and to products made from Swiss sparkling wines such as cocktails or wine seltzers. Local sparkling wines are becoming increasingly popular, especially among young consumers.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR