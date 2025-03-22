Basel EuroAirport announces ambitious expansion project

The existing terminal at the hub on the Swiss-French border is to be joined by another, almost as large. Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Basel-Mulhouse airport (EuroAirport) is to invest €130 million (CHF124.4 million) in extending its passenger terminal between now and the early 2030s, its management said on Friday.

3 minutes

ATS/AWP

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The current terminal of 15,000 square metres will be renovated and flanked by a new building of equivalent size (14,000 square metres) with the aim of “improving the quality of service”, EuroAirport said in a press release.

With the addition of external improvements designed to “reorganise access”, the investment for this project represents a total budget of around €130 million, the management told the AFP news agency.

The works will take place between 2027 and 2030/2031. The project design contract has been awarded to a team of architects led by the French firm drlw and the Basel company Vischer Architekten, the airport said.

More

More Switzerland to introduce air passenger database This content was published on Switzerland is to introduce a national air passenger database following parliamentary approval. Read more: Switzerland to introduce air passenger database

The Euroairport management also told AFP that the candidates’ proposal “convinced by its elegant architecture, its integration into the existing terminal […] and the clear improvement in the quality of service it generates”.

At the beginning of the year, EuroAirport director Matthias Suhr emphasised that “optimising passenger service is a key concern for us”.

Air travel has boomed post-Covid

The Franco-Swiss hub was looking for a way to respond better to the clear upturn in its traffic following the Covid-19 pandemic, while protecting itself against any possible new downturn. It believes it has found the answer with a doubling of capacity, which it calls “Modular Terminal Evolution” (MTE) to reflect the fact that it is “divided into separable modules, allowing gradual and flexible implementation”, according to the press release.

With 8.9 million passengers passing through last year, EuroAirport saw the second best score in its 75-year history in 2024 – only 200,000 fewer than its record in 2019 on the eve of the Covid-19 pandemic, and up 10% on 2023.

The airport has thus consolidated its position as the third busiest in Switzerland after Zurich and Geneva, and the sixth busiest in France. Its management expects to reach a new record this year with some 9.2 million passengers.

Translated from French by DeepL/dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.