Chiara Leone wins Switzerland’s first gold in Paris Olympics

Chiara Leone became an Olympic gold medallist in the 50m air rifle three-position match. The 26-year-old from canton Aargau, who placed third in the qualification, was among the leaders from the start of the final.

Leone led after the kneeling position and held third place after the prone position. In the final standing shooting, the most challenging part of the competition, she advanced to the top.

The final phase at the range in Châteauroux, around 250 kilometres south of Paris, was tense. Leone had a lead of seven-tenths over her only remaining competitor, American Sagen Maddalena, before the last shot. Leone, already a European champion in this discipline, kept her composure and scored 10.8 points, just one-tenth below the maximum.

Leone is only the second Swiss woman to win an Olympic gold medal in shooting. Her teammate, Nina Christen, became the first Swiss to claim a gold medal in women’s Olympic shooting at the in Tokyo in 2020.

This marks the eighth gold medal for the Swiss shooting delegation at the Olympics. Switzerland celebrated its first shooting medal in Paris on Monday, when Audrey Gogniat from Jura won bronze in the 10m air rifle competition, breaking the Swiss medal spell at these Games.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

