Dutch Air Force places order with Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus

Pilatus has received an order from the Dutch Air Force for a pilot training system. The contract, for an undisclosed sum, has been signed and delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2027.

The Dutch Air Force has ordered a total of eight PC-7 MKX systems for ground training, Pilatus said in a press release on Friday, without disclosing the financial details of the contract. The order also includes four simulators.

The Netherlands is the first country to opt for the new PC-7 MKX system. “With the signing of this contract for state-of-the-art training, we are extending the partnership with Pilatus for another 30 years,” said the Dutch Ministry of Defense, quoted in the release.

