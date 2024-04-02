Swiss chocolate-maker Läderach feels effects of scandal

After the scandal surrounding Jürg Läderach, fewer Swiss people are turning to this chocolate. KEYSTONE/KEYSTONE/GAETAN BALLY

Easter is an important sales period for Swiss chocolate manufacturers. This is also the case for Läderach. However, the company suffered a drop in sales following a scandal involving its former patron.

2 minutes

Hanna Wey, SRF Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Läderach spürt die Auswirkungen des Skandals Original Read more: Läderach spürt die Auswirkungen des Skandals

Italiano it Il produttore svizzero di cioccolato Läderach risente dello scandalo Read more: Il produttore svizzero di cioccolato Läderach risente dello scandalo

Last autumn Jürg Läderach, former head of Glarus-based chocolate-maker Läderach, was linked to violence and abuse at a public school he co-founded. Although the allegations, which Jürg Läderach denied, were not directed at the company or the current generation of managers, the company has felt the effects of these allegations.

“In Switzerland, we saw a single-digit percentage drop in sales,” says Group CEO Johannes Läderach, Jürg’s eldest son. He has led the company since 2018 and says international business is going well. The scandal surrounding the former company head has hardly spilled over abroad, he says. Business abroad have been able to compensate for the losses at home, and Läderach says, overall, the turnover of the family business has continued to grow.

More

More Child abuse allegations: ‘The Läderach brand has been badly damaged’ This content was published on Swiss chocolate-maker Läderach is in damage limitation mode after allegations of abuse at a religious school co-founded by the company’s former boss. Read more: Child abuse allegations: ‘The Läderach brand has been badly damaged’

Customers have now become more rational, says brand expert Stefan Vogler from the Zurich School of Business. “They have realised that there is a difference between the Läderach chocolate brand and Läderach Senior.” Nevertheless, the company has probably lost some of its customers forever, albeit a small group, according to Vogler.

Overall, the company is doing surprisingly well six months after the scandal, according to Vogler. However, it is also clear to him that Läderach does not need any more negative publicity. “CEO Johannes Läderach must now do everything he can to ensure that his personal reputation remains intact,” Vogler warns. After all, the family name is on all products.

Läderach eyes an international market

Few people abroad seem to be interested in the scandal: export sales are rising. KEYSTONE/KEYSTONE/GAETAN BALLY

Even though Switzerland is still the most important market for Läderach, the turnover generated domestically is falling in comparison to the export markets. Business at home still accounts for around 40% of turnover. Johannes Läderach also sees great potential abroad. The first branch was recently opened in France. A new location has also opened in Malaysia. Hardly anyone there is interested in last autumn’s scandal.

Adapted from German using DeepL/amva

More

More The pioneers of Switzerland’s ‘Chocolate Revolution’ This content was published on How did a country without a single homegrown cocoa bean become one of the world’s leading chocolate manufacturers? Read more: The pioneers of Switzerland’s ‘Chocolate Revolution’