Luxury market growth expected to tilt towards the US

In the recent past, the Chinese market has been the industry’s strongest growth driver, according to a UBS study published on Monday. However, with the continuing uncertainties in the key growth market of China, the focus in the coming year will now increasingly be on the United States, where the favourable stock market performance and decreasing political uncertainty should stimulate demand.
UBS experts are forecasting mid-single-digit percentage growth for the sector in the United States in the coming year. The main drivers will be the jewellery business and high-priced watches, the analysts say. Luxury watches such as Rolex or Patek Philippe are increasingly valued by wealthy consumers as an investment. Swiss luxury group Richemont therefore remains one of the favourites among companies.
More
More
Why watch sharing doesn’t work – even in Switzerland
This content was published on
Is watch sharing a feasible business model, or is it fundamentally flawed?
However, the study also identifies risk factors for Swiss companies in the US: for example, possible US tariffs on European imports could be passed on to consumers, which could push up the prices of luxury products.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords
Swiss national among five survivors rescued after tourist yacht sank in Egypt’s Red Sea
This content was published on
Egyptian naval forces rescued five people on Tuesday, including a Swiss citizen, and recovered four bodies, a day after a tourist yacht carrying 44 passengers sank in the Red Sea.
Initiative launched for tougher environmental rules for Swiss financial industry
This content was published on
An alliance of political parties and business and environmental groups has launched a people's initiative calling for stricter environmental rules for the Swiss finance sector.
Explosion at Geneva apartment building leaves young girl seriously injured
This content was published on
A young girl was seriously injured on November 25 after an explosion in an apartment building in the Grange-Canal district of Geneva, the Office of the Attorney General of Geneva has confirmed.
Swiss study finds language distorts ChatGPT information on armed conflicts
This content was published on
Millions of people engage with and seek information from ChatGPT and other large language models. But how are the responses given by these models shaped by the language in which they are asked?
This content was published on
The Swiss public has named the robin as Bird of the Year 2025. With its familiar red breast and distinctive song, the robin is one of the most common bird species in Switzerland, found in gardens and forests.
Authorities underestimated severe weather risks in southern Switzerland
This content was published on
Violent storms hit the Misox valley in southern Switzerland in June, causing severe damage and two fatalities. New analysis, presented on Monday, shows that authorities underestimated some of the dangers.
This content was published on
Geneva police carried out a major operation in the east of the city on Monday, following reports that a parcel bomb had exploded in an apartment building and injured one person.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.