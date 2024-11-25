Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Made

Malaysian court orders return of seized Swatch rainbow watches

swatch
Keystone / Peter Klaunzer
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Malaysian court orders return of seized Swatch rainbow watches
Listening: Malaysian court orders return of seized Swatch rainbow watches

A Malaysian court has ordered local authorities to return dozens of Swatch watches in rainbow colours seized last year.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The 172 watches, worth a total of around $14,000 (less than CHF 12,500), were seized from Swatch shops across Malaysia in May 2023.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

At the time, an official explained that the watches had been seized because they bore the acronym “LGBT” and represented the six colours synonymous worldwide with the rainbow flag of LGBT pride movement.

The government of Malaysia, where homosexuality is outlawed and LGBT people face widespread discrimination, subsequently banned the rainbow-themed Swatch watches, warning that owners or sellers could face up to three years in prison.

The authorities had claimed that the watches “could harm… the nation’s interests by promoting, supporting and normalising the LGBTQ movement which is not accepted by the general public”.

In its complaint challenging the seizure, Swatch explained that its products “do not promote any sexual activity, but simply a fun and joyful expression of peace and love”.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled on Monday that the Ministry of Home Affairs must return the watches to Swatch within 14 days, government lawyer Sallehuddin Ali told press agency AFP.

“The judge also said that the prohibition order on the watches was not issued and published until August 2023, and that was after the seizure (of the watches) took place in May. So at the time of the seizure, the applicant (Swatch) had not committed any offence,” he added.

Interior Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said his ministry would honour the court order, adding that his legal team would have to “examine the basis of the judgement” before any appeal against the decision.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
335 Likes
233 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
94 Likes
62 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
6 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Robin named bird of the year 2025

More

Robin named Swiss Bird of the Year 2025

This content was published on The Swiss public has named the robin as Bird of the Year 2025. With its familiar red breast and distinctive song, the robin is one of the most common bird species in Switzerland, found in gardens and forests.

Read more: Robin named Swiss Bird of the Year 2025
Large-scale police operation in Geneva - neighborhood cordoned off

More

Geneva police investigate suspected parcel bomb

This content was published on Geneva police carried out a major operation in the east of the city on Monday, following reports that a parcel bomb had exploded in an apartment building and injured one person.

Read more: Geneva police investigate suspected parcel bomb

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR